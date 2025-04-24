Purple Group: Easy does it
How Purple Group democratised the JSE … and is now coining it
It began with a simple idea that changed everything: fractional share ownership. When Purple Group’s EasyEquities launched in 2014, the concept of letting ordinary South Africans buy slices of expensive shares wasn’t just novel — it was transformative. The idea came directly from the users themselves, as CEO Charles Savage recalls. “We ran a game and gave everyone R10,000 capital to invest, but they couldn’t buy Naspers, which was a R2,000 stock,” he says. “They didn’t want 20% of their portfolio in one share. They just wanted to diversify but couldn’t afford to. That was the insight.”
Savage turned to his team and made the call that would define EasyEquities: “We will not launch this business until we solve that problem.” After weeks of sleepless nights, he found his answer in the US market, where fractional shares had long existed — a result of corporate actions, tradable by phone, but lacking digital access. EasyEquities digitised it. “It’s the one thing I can say with 100%...
