Devil’s Peak, Table Mountain or Lion’s Head?
The growth trajectory of the debt-to-GDP ratio resembles a steep mountain slope, but the government’s commitment to a primary budget surplus provides some hope of a less perilous ascent
20 March 2025 - 05:00
The aborted national budget of February 19 confirmed that South Africa’s economy is in serious difficulty after low economic growth over the past 15 years.
Since the global financial crisis of 2008, the ANC government has been using a policy approach modelled on Keynesian deficit spending in its effort to stimulate economic growth. However, this resulted in a huge increase in government debt as a percentage of GDP. ..
