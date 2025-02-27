Turning point for ANC
The budget fiasco shows once and for all that the party can no longer ignore its GNU partners
27 February 2025 - 05:00
There will be a solution to the great budget impasse and life will continue, but it will not be business as usual for the ANC. Nothing can reverse the political fallout for the party over its inability to control the 2025 budget process, which in turn exposed the stark reality of its 40% share of the seats in parliament. That electoral weakness is, in turn, linked to ANC governments’ inability over many years to grow the economy and create jobs...
