By the people, for the people
Businesses, communities and local authorities get together to reverse decay in their town — and there are signs that the idea is spreading
20 February 2025 - 05:00
“Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped,” wrote Malcolm Gladwell in The Tipping Point.
Gladwell’s theory that little things can make a difference is being put into remarkable practice in a history-steeped East Rand town in Gauteng, where a handful of businesspeople are working with communities and local authorities to sustainably change the face of their long-neglected surroundings. They are creating waves that are reaching as far as Nelson Mandela Bay...
