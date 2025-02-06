Inside the PwC report: What really brought Steinhoff to its knees
The full story of Steinhoff’s descent into criminal deceit under the hand of Markus Jooste
06 February 2025 - 05:00
It is late November 2017 and Steinhoff, already Europe’s second-largest furniture retailer after Ikea, is scrambling to convince its auditor Deloitte to sign off its accounts for the year to September, due to be published a week later on December 6.
Deloitte has been warned. A few months earlier, its Dutch office was handed documents that spelt out an epic swindle in Steinhoff’s accounts — euphemistically described as “potential noncompliance with laws” — masterminded by its bombastic CEO, Markus Jooste...
