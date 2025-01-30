Reality check: The real story behind the matric results
South Africans take the annual soaring matric pass rate with a pinch of salt, but the true state of education is even more worrying than most imagine
30 January 2025 - 05:00
The steep rise in the matric pass rate to a record high of 87.3% in 2024 has been hailed by the department of basic education (DBE) as evidence of a “system on the rise” and as proof that schooling in South Africa “is at its healthiest ever”.
This rose-tinted view needs to be punctured. For though there is evidence of improvement — more learners are passing maths than ever before and the gap between rich and poor schools is closing — the big picture remains depressing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.