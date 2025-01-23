Deals we’d like to see
Take a dose of GNU optimism, mix well with fresh memories of major M&A sparring, and 2025 could be a standout year for corporate wheeling and dealing
23 January 2025 - 05:00
With South Africa Inc stocks firmly back in fashion and last year’s tilt by BHP at rival Anglo American still fresh in investors’ minds, could 2025 be the year of vigorous moving and shaking on the JSE?
In terms of deal-making and corporate action, the year got off to a rollicking start. Last week’s big deal was far removed from South Africa Inc when the Rupert-controlled investment counter Reinet relinquished its long-held stake in cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT)...
