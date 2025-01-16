The return to South Africa Inc
What lies ahead for shares in 2025? Last year brought welcome improvements, and the FM’s Hot Stocks portfolio performed well. The signs are that the positive influences will continue — but not all observers hold an equally optimistic view
Somehow it felt better for investors this year. But the scoreboard will show that the JSE’s all share index (Alsi) actually fell short of a 10% annual gain in 2024.
The FM’s Hot Stocks portfolio more than doubled the Alsi’s mediocre gain; with dividends accrued, the magazine’s picks managed a rather decent 26%. And there were dividends aplenty in 2024, as well as generous distributions from a number of our picks, such as gaming group Sun International, printing and packaging firm Caxton, industrial assemblage Argent, technology conglomerate Reunert, pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram, banking group FirstRand and car rental giant Zeda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.