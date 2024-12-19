CULTURAL NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR 2024
Tyla: national niece, international superstar
South Africa’s cultural workers simply get on with it and keep creating, as they always do
19 December 2024 - 05:00
“What? Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy! I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old.”
They were endearingly humble words from Tyla as she stood at the pinnacle of the pop music world in February, and for a moment it allowed the rest of us to feel that we had something in common with her. After all, you and I also never thought we’d win a Grammy at 22. ..
