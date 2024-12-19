POLITICS NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR 2024
Jacob Zuma: the master of destruction
By returning from the dead so dramatically this year at the head of the MK Party, Jacob ‘Zombie’ Zuma has demonstrated there is still plenty for us to be afraid of
19 December 2024 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma finally has what he wants: an organisation he can mould in his own image according to his own needs and instincts.
Gone are the constraints of the ANC’s “democratic centralism”, elective conferences and term limits; Zuma’s version of the ANC, the MK Party, is his and his alone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.