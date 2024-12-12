Cape Town is still the place to be
While some warn that property market growth in the Mother City is not sustainable, for now it continues to break records — 134 properties worth more than R20m have been sold this year. In contrast, Joburg is looking grim
12 December 2024 - 05:00
South African housing activity is mostly still at multiyear lows, but there’s been a rush of well-heeled buyers snapping up trophy properties in Cape Town.
A record 134 properties worth more than R20m have been sold in the city so far this year — up from 96 last year and comfortably ahead of the previous high of 120, which was recorded during the post-pandemic rebound in 2022. That’s according to the latest figures from Seeff Property Group and PropStats, an initiative of the Western Cape branch of the Institute of Estate Agents of South Africa...
