Inside the dark world of illicit mining
A dire lack of state capacity, legislative shortcomings, corruption and sky-high unemployment and poverty levels all contribute to a thriving illicit economy
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The police standoff with zama zamas at the old Stilfontein gold mine in North West is again highlighting South Africa’s uphill battle in clamping down on the crime syndicates running illicit mining operations in the country.
Illegal miners (nicknamed zama zamas in South Africa, from the Zulu term meaning “take a chance” or “try your luck”) have long been a feature of the gold industry. However, illicit gold digging — and the serious, often violent crimes associated with it — has increased significantly in South Africa in recent years, driven in part by a high gold price and by limited law enforcement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.