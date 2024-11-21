Making the Blue Label blend work
The story goes that the company was named for one of Johnnie Walker’s finest products — true or not, Brett and Mark Levy are hoping for a reason to toast the revival of joined-at-the-hip Cell C
21 November 2024 - 05:00
In biology, conjoined twins are physically connected at birth. While the connection may vary, from minor tissue fusion to shared organs, often the fate of one child is directly related to that of the other.
When Blue Label Telecoms first acquired a 45% stake in Cell C in August 2017, it’s unlikely that brothers Mark and Brett Levy realised just how much they would be joined at the hip with what was then South Africa’s third-largest mobile provider. ..
