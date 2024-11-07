Big dog Sanlam extending its territory
At home it is steadily eating its rivals’ lunch, and acquisitions and joint ventures are doing well locally as well as in Africa and Asia
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Assurance conglomerate Sanlam might have been the rank underdog when it and larger rival Old Mutual demutualised and listed their respective businesses about 25 years ago.
Now, Sanlam might well be regarded as top dog after more than two decades of strong, stable leadership — which has earned it a high market share in a slowly growing South African market. ..
