More time bomb than bomb squad? Inside the shady Saru equity deal
There are more questions than answers around the Ackerley Sports Group. Why is Saru so keen on the deal? Who will actually invest the big money? And why is the deal commission so high?
24 October 2024 - 05:00
When a company reports a profit after turning the corner from making losses during Covid, there’s usually a jauntiness to its financial statements, rather than desperation about cash. Not so, though, for the South African Rugby Union (Saru).
Unlike New Zealand Rugby, Saru was profitable in 2023, having presided over successive Springbok World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023. Yet Saru’s annual report commentary reads like a funeral dirge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.