Can Growthpoint get back to growth?
The property heavyweight continues to underwhelm with below-market returns, prompting some investors to head for the exits
03 October 2024 - 05:01
Shareholders of South Africa’s biggest commercial landlord are becoming increasingly impatient with the stock’s lacklustre performance. Growthpoint Properties, whose crown jewel is the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, disappointed again with weaker than expected earnings growth guidance in September.
Its sprawling property portfolio is worth a colossal R138bn, with a footprint spanning South Africa, the rest of Africa, Australia, Eastern Europe and the UK...
