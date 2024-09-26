Who will win the food war in the premium aisles?
While Pick n Pay battles for survival, there is another campaign being waged as Checkers challenges Woolworths for the title of South Africa’s top-end food retailer
26 September 2024 - 05:01
A gluten-free bunfight? Well, not quite. But a fierce battle is raging at the premium end of the food retailing market between Woolworths and Checkers. Both supermarket groups are claiming to have the upper hand — though independent observers differ about which one is actually advancing its market share.
Woolworths has long been the leading premium food retailer in the country. It has a reputation for quality, sustainability and top-tier product innovation, from organic to gluten-free and vegan. But its traditional stronghold no longer looks impenetrable...
