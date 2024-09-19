SA's top MBAs
Tear up the rulebook on accreditation
Accreditation should be based on principles, not rules, say schools
19 September 2024 - 05:00
The Council on Higher Education (CHE) should cede more decision-making and curriculum approval to business schools or their representative bodies, to accelerate the updating of MBAs and other academic programmes, say schools.
They say a more collaborative approach is needed to break a long-standing accreditation logjam at the state body...
