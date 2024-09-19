sa's top MBAs
MBAs: the case for case studies
Business school case studies are experiencing a resurgence in an AI-dominated world, and getting a local makeover to boot
Consider this scenario: former anti-apartheid activist Kovin Naidoo finds himself leading a multinational social enterprise after the death of his business partner. He struggles to balance his deeply held commitment to social change with the benefits of a fast-commercialising organisation. Should he expand the business commercially or stay a humble nonprofit?
This is a local example of a case study taught in MBA programmes. While teaching cases is not new — an estimated 80% of teaching in Harvard’s MBA programme is delivered this way — the rapid uptake of AI in education has refocused business schools’ attention on their value as a teaching tool...
