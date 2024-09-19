Entrepreneurship and the MBA: Deepening South Africa’s entrepreneurial culture
The economy needs more entrepreneurs. Most MBA programmes strive to foster entrepreneurial thinking; the best even lure students away from safe corporate careers to solve major social challenges
19 September 2024 - 05:00
If there is one thing all South African business school heads have grappled with at one time or another, it’s how to inculcate an entrepreneurial culture or mindset into their MBA programmes.
Globally, most MBA programmes focus on preparing students for the traditional job market. After all, many MBA students are funded by their employers, large corporates that are not paying for their most promising talent to rush off and start their own ventures...
