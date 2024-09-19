SA's top MBAs
An eye for a bargain: how much an MBA will cost you
South African MBAs cost a fraction of some overseas. But schools here must work hard to ensure value for money is matched by quality and relevance
19 September 2024 - 05:00
Are you looking for an MBA bargain? Then study in South Africa. If you think some of the programme fees here are eye-watering, overseas study could make you go blind.
A local MBA can cost you anything from just more than R100,000 to well over R500,000. That’s a drop in the ocean against what you’ll pay at a top international school. US research shows that the average cost of completing an MBA at a leading institution around the world in 2024 is $205,763. At the current exchange rate, that’s R3.66m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.