Two-pot system: predicting the money flow
Credit retailers and value retailers are likely to benefit most from the extra spending, but Sars will score too
05 September 2024 - 05:00
Retailers look set to score handsomely from a chunk of savings — possibly between R40bn and R50bn — that will pour into the economy from the new two-pot retirement system.
The contentious system is meant to give South Africans access to part of their retirement savings for emergencies. Inevitably, this will lead to many using the opportunity to loosen their spending belts...
