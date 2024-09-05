The two-pot gains may be spilt
Analysts are divided over the extent of the threat from online retailers based in China
05 September 2024 - 05:00
While there are hopes that the two-pot pension system can enhance cash flows for local retailers, discount online retailers that ship from China are a dark cloud on the horizon. Indications are that low-cost online retailers are already munching into the market share of well-established local retailers.
Retailers with a higher proportion of sales in apparel are likely to be more vulnerable. But there is a view that the threat could ease as goods bought online start to incur the same taxation — which would level the playing fields...
