Will Sygnia remain listed?
Status quo remains for now as industry consolidation beckons, says Wierzycka
22 August 2024 - 05:01
With such a small free float, Sygnia prime mover Magda Wierzycka is often asked if there is much point in maintaining the group’s JSE listing.
“On a delisting, one can never say never,” she tells the FM, “but at the moment we are maintaining the status quo. It means more administration and cost, but if we are to expand we will need access to capital.” ..
