Is Sygnia ready to strike?
Magda Wierzycka is synonymous with the asset manager she cofounded, leveraging her insights and forthright opinions into a presence that outshines bigger but stodgier rivals
22 August 2024 - 05:01
Despite being a relative minnow in South Africa’s extensive financial services waters, Sygnia makes a bigger splash than its much larger competitors.
On paper, the R3bn group should be lucky to get even a few glances from investors and savers alike. What’s more, Sygnia’s shares have very low tradability, with more than two-thirds of its equity owned by founders Magda Wierzycka and her husband Simon Peile, both actuaries. The group’s marketing budget is almost invisible — though for a while it did advertise its Skeleton fund range on Cape Town’s MyCiTi buses...
