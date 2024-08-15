Countering the climate crisis: How South Africa’s response is hotting up
South Africa is going gangbusters to get a handle on the costs, financing requirements and economic implications of climate change to breach the gap between its ambitious climate pledges and the reality on the ground
15 August 2024 - 05:01
South Africa is already experiencing extreme weather events attributable to climate change. With these effects expected to increase rapidly in the next decade, the government has set ambitious climate action goals — and is starting to galvanise the effort required to meet them.
Judging from the intense work taking place behind the scenes by local climate researchers and economists, the National Treasury, the Reserve Bank, and many other public and private entities, South Africa is stepping up its response to global warming...
