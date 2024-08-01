Cracking the Quantum quandary
The poultry company’s share price performance this year has been nothing short of astonishing, but the chickens could be coming home to roost
Eggs, poultry and animal feeds. Not exactly the recipe for an appetising food production company on the JSE — especially one that over 3½ years generated a collective net profit of just R140m. Most investors would deem that chicken feed.
Yet, very few — if any — listed counters can boast a year-to-date share price gain like that achieved by lowly Quantum Foods Holdings, which quietly dabbles in all three of these challenging food production niches. In fact, Quantum’s share price gains at certain times this year are right up there with those of Nasdaq-listed technology stalwarts such as Nvidia and Netflix...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.