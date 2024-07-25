business schools
Taking African innovation to the world
Business schools on the continent are bridging knowledge gaps and sharing local insight with foreign institutions
25 July 2024 - 05:00
African business schools are striving towards advancing the African brand of education to the world. Over the years, trends on the continent have helped to inspire and inform some of the world’s largest businesses.
Consider the example of Uber’s biggest global rival, Lyft. The idea for the e-hailing service, which is valued at $5.46bn, came when one of its co-founders travelled to Zimbabwe and witnessed informal ride-sharing among locals almost two decades ago. ..
