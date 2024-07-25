business schools
Is business education fit for purpose?
Business schools are scrambling to identify and meet future needs
Can South Africa stem its gaping shortage of business and management skills by following the well-worn current path of business education, or does it require a radical change in outlook?
There is no doubt that local business schools offer a world-class, traditional business education — whether through degree programmes or more general executive training. But economic growth demands a deeper spread of skills. As things stand, says Henley Africa dean Jon Foster-Pedley, “we are trying to build an economy by talking only to the elite”. He adds: “We must look beyond our current offerings and ask: ‘What is our purpose?’”..
