business schools
How business schools are starting to work together
After years of paying lip service to the need for collaboration, business schools are finally finding that when it comes to executive education, sometimes two really is better than one
25 July 2024 - 05:00
For years, business schools have been saying they will work together to meet South Africa’s burgeoning education needs, but is anything actually happening on the ground?
Quite a lot, it appears, with at least one local business school going so far as to claim that collaboration is “a cornerstone of its strategy”. But some of the smaller schools feel that while there is far more collaborative interest from big schools these days, progress is still too slow...
