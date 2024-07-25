business schools
Executive education: how to get bang for your buck
Companies spend millions of rand annually on executive education to keep top executives at the cutting edge of business practice, but how do they know whether they are getting sufficient value?
25 July 2024 - 05:00
There is no gold standard for measuring the effectiveness of executive education spend — at best it requires a cogent blend of art and science.
That said, there are several return-on-learning (ROL) or learning-impact tools that can serve as a useful guide to business schools and their clients. Among the best known are the Kirkpatrick Four Levels of Training Evaluation model and the Phillips Return on Investment (ROI) methodology...
