How the GNU cabinet deal stacks up
After a week of tense negotiations, South Africa finally has a government of national unity. But the hard work is only just beginning
04 July 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa might have achieved a rare feat by meeting the expectations of governing partners without alienating too many within his party, but it will be a long while before his cabinet coheres.
This is the view from political analysts, who believe South Africans will need to be patient with the government of national unity (GNU) as the ministers, their deputies and the bureaucracies find their footing and create a common organisational culture...
