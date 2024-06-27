Will Des de Beer’s Iberian bet pay off?
Director and major shareholder Des de Beer hopes the rand hedge Reit is running with the bulls by expanding into Spain and Portugal
While not regarded as a glowing beacon on the JSE’s cluttered real estate board, Lighthouse Properties is appearing on more institutional buy lists as it looks to cash in on Spain and Portugal’s post-pandemic retail rebound. It’s a left-field rand hedge property play, certainly. But could it become as much of a money-spinner as its former stablemate Nepi Rockcastle?
Des de Beer certainly believes Lighthouse is ready to shine. The property maverick, who owns a sizeable 18% of the company, reckons it’s on a similar trajectory to Nepi Rockcastle. “It’s just a much smaller version of Nepi Rockcastle — but in more secure markets with less political risk,” he tells the FM. ..
