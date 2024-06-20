Where will the buck stop in the GNU deal?
The economy has received a powerful shot in the arm from the formation of a centrist government of national unity which marginalises radical populists and holds the promise of faster economic reform and growth
20 June 2024 - 05:01
The markets are expressing the overwhelming relief that many citizens are still too war-weary to fully accept — that, after many wayward years, South Africa has chosen the high road to cleaner, more accountable and potentially more effective government.
Most economists are reluctant to revise up their growth forecasts until further details of the government of national unity (GNU) arrangement emerge, especially the apportionment of cabinet posts. But the markets have wasted no time in celebrating, with the currency initially strengthening by about 3% and bond yields rallying by about 40 basis points...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.