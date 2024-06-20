Inside the new, GNU South Africa
The ANC and DA have come together with smaller parties in a government of national unity. Now the hard work begins ...
Help for South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) came from an unlikely quarter. As the clock ticked down to the election of the speaker of parliament on Friday, the ANC and DA had yet to get an agreement over the line. When the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu asked chief justice Raymond Zondo for a break to allow the newly sworn-in MPs to caucus, it gave the two parties the gap they needed.
“We made up our minds that we were not going to vote with the ANC until we had a signed deal,” DA federal council chair Helen Zille told 702’s Clement Manyathela on Monday. “It was obviously crucial for us. If Floyd Shivambu had not called for that caucus break, believe me, we wouldn’t be here.”..
