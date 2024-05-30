Pick n Pay can only get better. Can’t it?
In the biggest shake-up in Pick n Pay’s 57-year history, the Ackerman family will relinquish voting control of the company, letting CEO Sean Summers forge ahead with the business of turning the beleaguered retailer around. Is he up to the task?
South African retail royalty the Ackerman family have heeded the words of the late Raymond Ackerman to “listen to the whispers of tomorrow”, and are stepping back as controlling shareholders of Pick n Pay — a move that’s come none too soon, as far as retail analysts are concerned.
In the biggest shake-up in the beleaguered retailer’s 57-year history, the family will relinquish voting control and will no longer nominate the positions of chair, CEO and CFO. Next year Gareth Ackerman will step down after 14 years as chair, taking on a nonexecutive director role. He will be joined on the board by his siblings Jonathan and Suzanne...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.