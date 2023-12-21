SPORTS NEWSMAKER OF 2023
Siya Kolisi: South Africa’s warrior king
The one big takeaway from the 2023 Rugby World Cup was to not ever count the Springboks out. Skipper Siya Kolisi has proved himself central to that spirit
21 December 2023 - 05:00
South African rugby changed forever when Siya Kolisi led the Springboks against England at Ellis Park on June 9 2018. At that moment, Kolisi became the first black African Test captain and the Boks — as many observed at the time — became a team for all South Africans.
Kolisi’s story didn’t end there. Coach Rassie Erasmus emphasised that Kolisi was not a political appointment; he deserved his starting place, and was the right leader for this group of warriors. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.