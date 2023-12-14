Best small-town property bets
The post-pandemic migration to the coast and countryside continues unabated, turning once sleepy Zoom towns into boom towns
Looking to trade them big city lights for slow country nights? It’s a sentiment that seems to be shared by many South Africans, judging by the spike in housing activity in areas that promise laid-back living in tranquil surrounds.
“Small towns have led homebuying activity in 2023,” says Hayley Ivins Downes, head of digital at data analytics company Lightstone. Though overall sales volumes countrywide dipped below pre-Covid levels this year, she says platteland towns and coastal villages have grown their share of the overall market. That’s particularly true for the Western Cape, where several smaller municipalities have recorded higher sales activity than in 2019. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.