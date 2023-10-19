All eyes on Enoch’s balancing skills
With South Africa sowing the seeds of a fiscal crisis, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to tread an increasingly frayed tightrope when he delivers the medium-term budget. Will sanity prevail?
19 October 2023 - 05:01
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana must be sweating.
In just two weeks, on Wednesday November 1, he’ll deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to a nation that’s anxious about South Africa’s fiscal health — and whether the government even has any levers left to pull to restore it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.