HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Features / Cover Story

All eyes on Enoch’s balancing skills

With South Africa sowing the seeds of a fiscal crisis, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to tread an increasingly frayed tightrope when he delivers the medium-term budget. Will sanity prevail?

BL Premium
19 October 2023 - 05:01
by Sam Mkokeli

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana must be sweating.

In just two weeks, on Wednesday November 1, he’ll deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to a nation that’s anxious about South Africa’s fiscal health — and whether the government even has any levers left to pull to restore it...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.