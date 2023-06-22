Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
The awards see the best of the best across various journalistic platforms being benchmarked against their peers
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
The US has grown to be South Africa’s fifth-biggest export market for vehicles, behind the UK, Germany, France and Japan. That’s thanks, in part, to the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Last year, South Africa exported 20,566 light vehicles to the US, resulting in an automotive trade surplus with that country of R6bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
What South Africa stands to lose if Agoa goes south
Exports of vehicles and citrus will be among the major victims, and thousands of jobs — actual and potential — will evaporate
The US has grown to be South Africa's fifth-biggest export market for vehicles, behind the UK, Germany, France and Japan. That's thanks, in part, to the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Last year, South Africa exported 20,566 light vehicles to the US, resulting in an automotive trade surplus with that country of R6bn.
