The recent tussle between SuperSport and rights-holder Viacom18 over broadcasting rights in South Africa for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is an indication of the audience appeal of live sport on TV.
When SuperSport conceded last week that it had failed to obtain the IPL TV rights, you could sense a collective groan among viewers. Then relief came on March 31, less than three hours before the first match, when the broadcaster announced it had reached an agreement with Viacom18 to show all 74 games of the tournament...
SuperSport: Loving the live game
SuperSport finds local soccer, women’s sport and wrestling are among the top drawcards for the channel. And with Indian Premier League broadcast rights now in the bag, viewers are set to score
