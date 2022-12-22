Features / Cover Story

sport newsmaker of the year

Kolisi’s yin to Rassie’s yang

The Bok captain’s performance this year has been high class at the breakdown and in the feared Springbok rolling maul, where the dark arts of the game are practised

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

For all the World Cup glory of 2019, this year was Siya Kolisi’s best in Test rugby. Today his leadership of the Springboks is firmly established, his level of performance, on and off the field, is widely admired and for once he was never second-guessed.

The questioning of a player’s ability to lead is part of the baggage that comes with the Springbok captaincy...

