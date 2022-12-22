Features / Cover Story

business newsmaker of the year

How to blow half a trillion

Controversial Tesla and SpaceX CEO has had a torrid year, with his car company losing half its value after he bought Twitter

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Toby Shapshak

There’s little dispute that Elon Musk has been the business personality on which most column inches have been written this year. But whether it’s been a successful year for him is an entirely different debate.

As it is, his on-then-off-then-on-again purchase of Twitter for an overpriced $44bn might ultimately be Musk’s Waterloo. ..

