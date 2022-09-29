×

Features / Cover Story

Sports stars level up on business studies

Elite athletes want to improve sports administration. They’re signing up for business studies to do so

29 September 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Do you remember Will Carling and his “57 old farts”? The former England rugby captain’s succinct 1995 dismissal of his game’s national administrators as ageing amateurs out of touch with modern sport, summed up the views of sportsmen and women across many sporting codes.

It’s an attitude that persists today, but one with an extra layer. Carling made his comment at a time when amateur administrators were fighting to hold back sporting professionalism. Now that money has taken hold, corruption is the new enemy. Power and greed, rather than growth and player welfare, are too often the priorities of those who run sports bodies...

