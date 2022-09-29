The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Do you remember Will Carling and his “57 old farts”? The former England rugby captain’s succinct 1995 dismissal of his game’s national administrators as ageing amateurs out of touch with modern sport, summed up the views of sportsmen and women across many sporting codes.
It’s an attitude that persists today, but one with an extra layer. Carling made his comment at a time when amateur administrators were fighting to hold back sporting professionalism. Now that money has taken hold, corruption is the new enemy. Power and greed, rather than growth and player welfare, are too often the priorities of those who run sports bodies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sports stars level up on business studies
Elite athletes want to improve sports administration. They’re signing up for business studies to do so
Do you remember Will Carling and his “57 old farts”? The former England rugby captain’s succinct 1995 dismissal of his game’s national administrators as ageing amateurs out of touch with modern sport, summed up the views of sportsmen and women across many sporting codes.
It’s an attitude that persists today, but one with an extra layer. Carling made his comment at a time when amateur administrators were fighting to hold back sporting professionalism. Now that money has taken hold, corruption is the new enemy. Power and greed, rather than growth and player welfare, are too often the priorities of those who run sports bodies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.