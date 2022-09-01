×

Features / Cover Story

Behind Liberty’s workplace transformation

The financial services group’s Braamfontein HQ has been radically redesigned to support more flexible work strategies — and future-proof the company’s property assets

01 September 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

At first glance, the brutal concrete façade of the Liberty Group’s landmark headquarters in Braamfontein, Joburg, commissioned by its late founder Donald Gordon, appears unchanged from when it was built nearly half a century ago.

But the austere exterior of the mammoth 46,000m2 building in Ameshoff Street belies its plush interior. The four-storey office block — one of three that make up Liberty’s sprawling corporate campus on the Braamfontein ridge, opposite Wits University — has in recent months undergone a complete transformation. ..

