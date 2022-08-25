The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
The instigators of the violent riots and looting in July last year might never face justice because police investigators don’t have the means to put together a prosecutable investigation. That’s according to national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
More than 300 people died in the unrest, which was sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma after he was found to be in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months’ jail...
Will July unrest instigators face the music?
Police ‘are not getting the support they need’
