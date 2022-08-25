×

Will July unrest instigators face the music?

Police ‘are not getting the support they need’

25 August 2022 - 05:00 Carien du Plessis

The instigators of the violent riots and looting in July last year might never face justice because police investigators don’t have the means to put together a prosecutable investigation. That’s according to national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

More than 300 people died in the unrest, which was sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma after he was found to be in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months’ jail...

