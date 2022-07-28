×

Features / Cover Story

Is SA moving towards real empowerment?

No longer aimed at the huge enrichment of the connected few, BEE is on track for a much broader spread of wealth, with employee share schemes gaining increasing traction

28 July 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Less than 30 years after the first major transaction was concluded, BEE has moved onto a distinctly different trajectory. It’s no longer about the huge enrichment of a relative handful of well-placed individuals, but the slight enrichment of a much broader range of individuals, as recent empowerment deals by Capitec and Shoprite highlight.

In 1993, more than 10 years before the corporate community came face-to-face with the first BEE legislation, Sanlam rushed to complete the sale of its stake in Metropolitan to a little-known entity called New Africa Investments Ltd (Nail)...

