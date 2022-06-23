Features / Cover Story basic education SA’s principals on making education work There’s no easy, quick fix for SA’s ailing public education system. But there are interventions that can be made, starting with putting the right people in charge at the country’s under-resourced schools B L Premium

Fresh from his midyear accounting paper, Kuitumetse “Junior” Mukhiti is hanging around the principal’s office. He’s hoping to get the results of the grade 12 maths paper he wrote a few days ago. Maths is his thing — along with science.

“I want to be a mathematician, or a mechatronic engineer,” the 18-year-old tells the FM...