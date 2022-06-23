basic education
New schooling model offers hope
Small-town SA has become an educational wasteland, littered with failing public schools. But a new breed of technical high school, founded on community and employer collaboration, offers the youth a way out. Towns across SA are sitting up and taking notice
23 June 2022 - 05:00
The rural community of Bonnievale, about two hours from Cape Town in the Breede River Valley, is typical of small-town SA. There, poverty and unemployment smother the dreams and aspirations of many young people like a blanket of dust.
In SA, academic studies have found that of every 100 children who start school, 40 drop out before matric. Of the 37 who pass matric, only 12 go to university — and only six of those achieve an undergraduate qualification...
