analysis
Rescuing ESG from ideology
The conversation about ESG shouldn’t be limited to the global wealth funds responsible for capital allocation. This should be a direct debate between business and society. For that to happen, we need to fix the metrics
09 June 2022 - 05:00
Capitalism has come under predictable scrutiny as the business elite become fabulously wealthy, often at the expense of customers, workers and the environment. The environmental, societal and governance (ESG) movement is an attempt to remedy this, by forcing executives to manage ESG concerns responsibly.
The idea is that if we can find “good companies” — those that manage these issues well — people and the planet will benefit, and shareholder value will be created too. ..
